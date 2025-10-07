Nick Caserio: Joe Mixon’s progressing, will have better sense where it goes soon

Texans running back Joe Mixon remains out with a foot injury and answers to questions about when and if he will return this season remain out of reach.

Mixon was placed on the non-football injury list to open camp and there have not been many updates about either the nature of the injury or a plan for Mixon to get back on the field. General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t change that at a Tuesday press conference, but he did say that he expects to have a handle on where things will go in the near future.

“In a few weeks, we’ll probably have a better idea,” Caserio said. “He’s making progress. I wouldn’t put a particular timetable on it. . . . Once we kinda get to that period, probably have a better sense of which way it’s gonna go for the duration of the year.”

The Texans rank 16th in the league in rushing yards with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks leading the way in the backfield.