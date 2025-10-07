 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Caserio: Joe Mixon’s progressing, will have better sense where it goes soon

  
Published October 7, 2025 11:41 AM

Texans running back Joe Mixon remains out with a foot injury and answers to questions about when and if he will return this season remain out of reach.

Mixon was placed on the non-football injury list to open camp and there have not been many updates about either the nature of the injury or a plan for Mixon to get back on the field. General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t change that at a Tuesday press conference, but he did say that he expects to have a handle on where things will go in the near future.

“In a few weeks, we’ll probably have a better idea,” Caserio said. “He’s making progress. I wouldn’t put a particular timetable on it. . . . Once we kinda get to that period, probably have a better sense of which way it’s gonna go for the duration of the year.”

The Texans rank 16th in the league in rushing yards with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks leading the way in the backfield.