Report: Kliff Kingsbury to interview with Bears on Friday in L.A.

The Bears have an interview scheduled with USC assistant coach Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job. The team will meet with Kingsbury in Los Angeles on Friday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The Bears have the No. 1 overall pick, and Kingsbury worked with top prospect Caleb Williams with the Trojans. Kingsbury was a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury a year ago after the team went 4-13 in his fourth season as head coach. Kingsbury was 28-37-1 with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals twice finished in the top 10 in yards but never cracked the top 10 in scoring under Kingsbury. The closest the team got was in 2021, finishing No. 11 in yards while ending the year No. 8 in points.

The Bears have interviewed former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and have requested Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as they seek to replace Luke Getsy.