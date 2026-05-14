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Report: Micah Parsons could start the season on PUP list

  
Published May 14, 2026 02:50 PM

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this month that the team expects edge rusher Micah Parsons to return early in the 2026 season after recovering from a torn ACL, but did not put any more specific time frame on how much time Parsons could miss.

A report on Thursday does a little more on that front. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Parsons is a candidate to open the season on the physically unable to perform list.

If that’s the case, Parsons will not be able to play in the first four weeks of the regular season. He would be able to return to practice during that window, which would be important because remaining on the PUP list into the regular season would mean Parsons was not participating in training camp practices.

A clearer sense of when Parsons will be available will come well before Week 1 and the Packers will find out which games Parsons might miss when the NFL schedule is released on Thursday night.