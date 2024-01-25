Report: Michigan is expected to offer head-coaching job to Sherrone Moore

He replaced Jim Harbaugh during his suspension. Now, he might replace Harbaugh after his defection.

Michigan is expected to offer the head-coaching job to Sherrone Moore, the current offensive coordinator/offensive line coach of the Wolverines, according to ESPN.com.

“We are working quickly to hire the next head coach for the program and will do everything possible to keep this current staff and team together,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement issued after news broke of Harbaugh’s departure after nine years.

As noted by ESPN.com, Harbaugh is only the fifth college head coach to leave after winning a championship. He’s the first to go straight to the NFL. (Miami coach Howard Schnellenberger left the U for the USFL in 1983.)

Moore won three games in place of Harbaugh during the 2023 season, after the conference suspended Harbaugh in connection with an investigation into the stealing of signals by Michigan through advance scouting.