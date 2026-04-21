Report: Mike Tomlin joins NBC

In Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin wanted volunteers, not hostages. He has now volunteered for a new assignment.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reports that Tomlin will join NBC’s Football Night in America.

Tomlin resigned from the Steelers after 19 seasons on the job, two Super Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl win, and never a losing record. Many will assume it’s a short-term stint in TV before a return to coaching. Time will tell whether Tomlin has made a more permanent career change.

He’ll be great on TV. He has always been a master communicator, with a long list of catchphrases — some of which seemingly were crafted in the moment. If so, that will serve him well on NBC.

Tomlin’s arrival comes at a time when the NBC pregame show is in flux. Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy will not be returning. NBC has made no announcements regarding other possible changes. (And they don’t tell me anything.)

Marchand notes in his article that yours truly “is expected” to return. I can state a little more clearly that I’ll be back for a 17th season. Unless and until I show up and my ID won’t scan. Which is something I’ve been bracing for throughout most of the first 16 seasons.