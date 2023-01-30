 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Panthers retain assistants Chris Tabor, James Campen

  
Published January 30, 2023 01:33 PM
nbc_bfa_blackcoaches_230130
January 30, 2023 04:37 PM
Brother From Another talks about the continuing struggles of black coaches getting head coaching positions in the NFL and whether there is hope.

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich reported to work at his new job for the first time Monday. His first order of business after signing his contract was to begin meeting with the current assistants on the staff.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports the Panthers are retaining special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen.

The team encouraged head coaching candidates to keep both on staff after they impressed during their first season in Carolina.

The Panthers finished fourth in the league in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, and Campen oversaw an improved offensive line that included rookie Ikem Ekwonu.

Steve Wilks will not interview with Reich after being passed over for the head coaching job. Wilks has received interest elsewhere and will leave the Panthers after going 6-6 as the interim coach.