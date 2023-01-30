Report: Panthers retain assistants Chris Tabor, James Campen

New Panthers head coach Frank Reich reported to work at his new job for the first time Monday. His first order of business after signing his contract was to begin meeting with the current assistants on the staff.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports the Panthers are retaining special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and offensive line coach James Campen.

The team encouraged head coaching candidates to keep both on staff after they impressed during their first season in Carolina.

The Panthers finished fourth in the league in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings, and Campen oversaw an improved offensive line that included rookie Ikem Ekwonu.

Steve Wilks will not interview with Reich after being passed over for the head coaching job. Wilks has received interest elsewhere and will leave the Panthers after going 6-6 as the interim coach.