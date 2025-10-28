 Skip navigation
Report: Panthers to sign Trevis Gipson off 49ers’ practice squad

  
Published October 28, 2025 01:20 PM

The Panthers are picking up some depth for their defensive front.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Carolina is signing edge rusher Trevis Gipson off of San Francisco’s practice squad.

Gipson, 28, has bounced between the 49ers’ 53-man roster and practice squad this season. He’s appeared in four games, playing 80 defensive snaps and 29 special teams snaps, recording a pair of tackles and a fumble recovery.

A Bears fifth-round pick in 2020, Gipson has appeared in 57 career games with 19 starts. He’s recorded 11.0 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 21 quarterback hits for Chicago, Tennessee, Seattle, and San Francisco.

The Panthers will need to make a corresponding move to officially add Gipson to the 53-man roster.