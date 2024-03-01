Report: Patriots have made extension offer to Kyle Dugger

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo tried to walk back comments about the team’s plans to “burn some cash” in free agency this week, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to pinch pennies.

One of the things they appear to be ready to spend some money on is a new deal for impending free agent safety Kyle Dugger. Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reports that the Patriots have had talks with Dugger about an extension and that they have an offer on the table for 2020 second-round pick.

Dugger will be allowed to start talking to other teams on March 11 and hitting that point without resigning with the Patriots would be a clear sign that he thinks he can do better with another team or by going back to see if New England will match or top a better offer.

Dugger had 109 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble while starting every game for the Patriots last season.