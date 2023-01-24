 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Patriots zero in on adding Adrian Klemm to offensive staff

  
Published January 24, 2023 07:52 AM
nbc_pft_ne_obrienhire_230124
January 24, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news the Patriots reportedly are hiring an offensive coordinator and dissect how Bill O'Brien's Alabama connection will be beneficial for Mac Jones.

The Patriots have already added Bill O’Brien to their coaching staff and appear to be close to adding another offensive assistant.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Media, New England has zeroed in on Adrian Klemm to join their staff.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported that the Patriots would meet with Klemm for the second time.

Klemm just finished his first season as Oregon’s associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. Before that, he was with the Steelers from 2019-2021. He was the team’s assistant OL coach from 2019-2020 and the offensive line coach in 2021.

Klemm was a Patriots second-round pick in 2000, and appeared in 26 games with 10 starts for the club from 2000-2004. He then started eight games for Green Bay in 2005.

Giardi also notes that Klemm was making around $1 million as an Oregon assistant, so the Patriots will have a more expensive offensive staff with O’Brien and presumably Klemm in tow.

Matt Patricia served as New England’s offensive line coach and primary offensive play-caller last year. There’s been no word on how he’ll be reassigned for 2023, assuming he remains with the Patriots.