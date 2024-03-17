Report: Police were called to “domestic dispute” at Tyreek Hill’s house in January

A new article that focuses on claims by Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill that he’s turning his life around includes details regarding a recent visit by police to his home, due to a “domestic dispute.”

The item in the Miami Herald initially showcases Hill’s vow to “clean up” his life.

“I lost my true self from what my grandparents raised me to be when I entered the league,” Hill said on The Pivot podcast, in an episode that debuted on March 6. “I completely forgot my relationship with God. And it really showed.”

Later, the Herald article contains details about a January 30 incident between Hill and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Per the police report, she was on the phone with her cousin. Her cousin called 911 after hearing Hill screaming at Vaccaro.

When police arrived, Vaccaro said they had been arguing over a post-nuptial agreement and Hill’s divorce filing from earlier in the month, which had been dismissed that same day. Vaccaro said she refused to sign the post-nuptial agreement, explaining to police that she felt “bullied, threatened and verbally abused.”

Vaccaro also said Hill had “smashed” an unlit cigar in her face. Hill said he simply “flicked” the cigar; he denied that it actually struck her.

Hill also admitted that the couple had been arguing because his representatives had told him to get her to sign a post-nuptial agreement.

“Due to conflicting stories and no evidence that a crime had occurred, no arrest was made,” the incident report concludes, per the Herald.

If Hill has had some sort of epiphany, it apparently happened after January 30. And the incident adds more context to the bizarre developments from days earlier, when he filed for divorce from his wife and then loudly denied it on social media.

The news of the January 30 incident is just the latest off-field entanglement for a guy who has had more than a few of them. Most recently, he was sued for breaking the leg of a social-media influencer after Hill allegedly “charged into her violently and with great force” while doing football drills at his home.

Hill entered the league as a late-round pick, after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend while at Oklahoma State. Five years ago, he was investigated after his son’s arm was broken. Authorities concluded that a crime had been committed, but that it couldn’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“We are deeply troubled by this situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child in question,” Kansas prosecutor Steve Howe said at the time. “A child has been hurt. So, yes, as a prosecutor, as a father of four kids, yes, it frustrates me when someone hurts a child that you can’t do anything about it.”

The league hasn’t been doing anything about the recent incidents involving Hill. If they keep piling up, the league surely will.