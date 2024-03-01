Lawsuit says Tyreek Hill injured woman in football drill, his lawyer calls it “baseless”

A woman is suing Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill claiming that her leg was broken when Hill charged into her violently during a football drill. Hill’s lawyer denies that anything of the sort happened.

The plaintiff is Sophie Hall, an Instagram influencer with more than 2 million followers. Hall claims Hill flew her to South Florida to stay with him at his home, and that what started as some friendly football drills on Hill’s property ended with Hill getting angry and hurting her. The lawsuit says Hill “charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries.”

But Hill’s attorney, Julius B. Collins, told ESPN the lawsuit is “baseless” and was filed to “generate bad publicity for Mr. Hill in an attempt to ‘scare tactic’ him into personally covering the cost of Ms. Hall’s medical bills.”

Hill’s attorney claims Hall injured her leg tripping over a dog, not from anything Hill did.

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier confirmed the team is aware of the lawsuit and has contacted the league about it.

“Yeah, we were made aware of it,” Grier said. “We were in communication with NFL security, so I really can’t comment on anything of that until we get all our information and find out what happened. For us, Tyreek has been a good addition for us, but in terms of all the off-field stuff, we’ll have to get all the information before we can really comment on it.”

Hall’s lawsuit seeks compensation between $50,001 and $75,000.