Report: Ravens to release Tyus Bowser

The Ravens are reportedly set to part ways with edge rusher Tyus Bowser.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the Ravens are going to release Bowser as the new league year gets underway. The move will clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Ravens to use as they build their 2024 roster.

Bowser has been with the Ravens since being selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. He missed all of last season and he missed half of the 2022 season while recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered the previous year.

When Bowser was healthy, he had 152 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 48 quarterback hits, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.