Report: Ravens will be the Cowboys’ opponent in Rio in 2026

The NFL announced earlier this year that the Cowboys would host a game in Brazil. The details were to be released at a later date.

Giana Han of The Baltimore Banner reports that the Ravens will be the Cowboys’ opponent in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro.

It will be the first NFL game played in Rio and the first of at least three games to be held at Maracaña Stadium over the next five seasons.

The NFL played games in São Paulo the past two seasons, with the Packers and Eagles meeting in 2024 and the Chiefs and Chargers matching up in 2025.

The NFL will have a record nine international games across seven countries in 2026.