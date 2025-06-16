 Skip navigation
Report: Roger Goodell will not replace Brian Rolapp

  
Published June 16, 2025 06:37 PM

With one of the top executives at 345 Park Avenue vacating his office, his office won’t be filled.

Well, someone will probably move in. But Brian Rolapp’s title will remain vacant.

Per multiple reports, Commissioner Roger Goodell will not replace Rolapp, who had served since 2014 as chief media and business officer for the NFL. He will become the CEO of the PGA Tour.

As explained by Brian Fischer of Sports Business Journal, executive V.P. Hans Schroeder likely will continue in his role as the top remaining media executive, while also possibly taking on more duties.

Chief revenue officer Renie Anderson, who has overseen sponsorship/consumer products since 2019 and who reported to Rolapp, “appears likely” to be in line to report directly to Goodell, Fischer reports.

Rolapp, we’re told, was indeed regarded as a potential successor to Goodell. With Goodell showing no signs of moving on and Rolapp now 52, it apparently was time for him to do his own thing. Whether he’ll be a candidate when Goodell eventually steps down remains to be seen.