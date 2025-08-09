Report: Russell Wilson to start for Giants Saturday

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was coy this week when asked about the team’s plans at quarterback beyond finding time for first-round pick Jaxson Dart to play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bills, but it looks like they’ll also be giving another newcomer some playing time.

Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that the Giants will start Russell Wilson in Buffalo. Wilson signed with the team as a free agent in March and Daboll has installed him as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

The Giants signed Wilson before trading back into the first round to select Dart in April’s draft. That move sets Dart up to eventually take over as the starter, but it is Wilson’s job for now and he’ll get his first chance to run the offense against a different team on Saturday.

Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito are also on the roster, but it’s unclear what Daboll has in mind for them against the Bills.