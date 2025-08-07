Jaxson Dart will play Saturday, Giants otherwise mum on QB plans

Giants first-round pick Jaxson Dart will get his first taste of NFL game action in Buffalo on Saturday, but that’s all head coach Brian Daboll was willing to disclose about his plans for this weekend.

Daboll confirmed that Dart, who is listed as a third-stringer on the team’s depth chart, will take snaps at quarterback against the Bills. He did not say whether Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston, who occupy the top two rungs, will be seeing any action in the preseason opener.

Tommy DeVito is also in the quarterback room for the Giants, but the main questions at the position are whether Dart will move ahead of Winston by the start of the season and whether the Giants will keep three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday that Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills starters will not be playing this weekend.