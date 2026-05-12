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Report: Saints signed undrafted rookie WR Brock Rechsteiner

  
Published May 11, 2026 09:07 PM

The Saints signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner on Monday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Rechsteiner left an impression during a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp.

Rechsteiner is the son of Scott Rechsteiner, who wrestled under the aliases Scott Steiner and Big Poppa Pump and is in the WWE Hall of Fame. His uncle, Rick Steiner, was his father’s tag team partner, and Brock’s first cousin, Bronson Rechsteiner, currently wrestles as Bron Breakker.

Brock Rechsteiner hopes to follow in their footsteps . . . one day.

“I want to do football as long as I can,” Rechsteiner said, via Rod Walker of nola.com. “Once that’s done, I will pursue wrestling.”

In 2025, Rechsteiner caught 36 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns at Jacksonville State. It got him an invite to the Titans’ rookie minicamp last week before participating with the Saints this weekend and earning a roster spot.