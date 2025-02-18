 Skip navigation
Report: Saints working on finalizing deal to make Doug Nussmeier the OC

  
Published February 18, 2025 06:08 PM

The Saints are working to finalize a deal with Doug Nussmeier to make him their offensive coordinator, Josina Anderson of bovadaofficial reports.

It will be Nussmeier’s first NFL coordinator job, but he served in that role at Florida, Michigan, Alabama, Washington, and Fresno State in the college ranks.

Nussmeier and Moore have worked together at three different stops, going from the Cowboys to the Chargers to the Eagles. They both were with the Cowboys from 2018-22 before Nussmeier followed Moore to the Chargers in 2023 and to the Eagles in 2024.

Nussmeier was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach (2006-07), the Cowboys’ tight ends coach (2018-19), the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach (2020-22), the Chargers’ quarterbacks coach (2023) and the Eagles quarterbacks’ coach (2024).

The Saints drafted Nussmeier in 1994, and he played five games, with two starts, in the 1996-97 seasons for the team. The former quarterback went on to success in the Canadian Football League, including a Grey Cup with the British Columbia Lions in 2000.

He began his coaching career in the CFL in 1997.

The Saints’ job will allow Nussmeier to move closer to his son, LSU quarterback Garrett, who is among the Heisman favorites for 2025.