Report: Saquon Barkley, Giants remain at a “stalemate” in contract talks

  
Published July 12, 2023 12:55 PM

Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s bid to land a long-term deal this offseason is in its final days and there doesn’t appear to be much optimism that an extension is going to get done.

Barkley and the Giants were not believed to be close to reaching an agreement at any point this offseason and Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the two sides “remain at a stalemate ” ahead of the March 17 deadline for tagged players to sign multi-year deals.

Barkley has not signed the tag, which would pay him $10.091 million for the 2023 season, and he did not attend any portion of the team’s offseason program. Barkley was not subject to fines because he is unsigned and there’s a good chance he would continue to stay away from the team into training camp if a deal does not come together in the next few days.

Russini adds that his availability for Week One against the Cowboys would also be in doubt if no contract is signed, so there will be plenty of uncertainty about Barkley’s immediate future should the deadline pass without success at the negotiating table.