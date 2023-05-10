Report: Steelers tell Arthur Maulet he will be released

Cornerback Arthur Maulet is set to hit the open market.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers have informed Maulet that he will be released . The move is not official yet, so the Steelers could still conceivably trade Maulet rather than just let him go.

Maulet signed with the Steelers in 2021 and played in 33 games over the last two seasons. He also appeared in one playoff game after the 2021 season.

Maulet had 106 tackles, an interception, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in the regular season appearances. He had one tackle in the postseason and has also played for the Saints, Colts, and Jets since making his NFL debut in 2017.