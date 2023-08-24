Report: Steelers will play healthy starters tonight vs. Falcons backups

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t coaching scared.

Despite the Falcons sitting their starters tonight, the Steelers will play their healthy starters tonight, Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports.

“There are certain things that we want to see,” Tomlin said. “We did a little planning for this. And so, you know, the process of strategic planning, teaching, learning, preparing and then playing, we want to see that. We have an agenda.”

In the 2022 exhibition season, when he was a rookie and not the starter, Kenny Pickett played 32, 10 and 25 snaps in the team’s three preseason games. He played 10 and seven snaps in the first two preseason games this year.

“You know, we need reps,” Tomlin said. “There’s growth associated with reps, but there’s growth associated with good reps. So, we want to eliminate negativity in our game.”

Pickett is 9-of-11 with two long touchdown throws and leading the offense to three scoring drives this preseason.