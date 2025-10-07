Report: Terrion Arnold likely out for year with shoulder injury

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday that cornerback Terrion Arnold will be out for “a long time” because of a shoulder injury, but that he did not know if Arnold would miss the rest of the season.

It looks like there’s a good chance that will be the case. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Arnold is likely to be out for the rest of the year, but that he is soliciting more opinions before such a determination is finalized.

Arnold has started all five games this season. He has 22 tackles and four passes defensed. The 2024 first-round pick had 60 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery during his rookie season.

The Lions also have D.J. Reed on injured reserve for at least three more games and Khalil Dorsey is dealing with a wrist injury, so they will be short on corners against the Chiefs in Week 6 and beyond.