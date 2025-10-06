Terrion Arnold will be out “a long time” with shoulder injury

The Lions are running short on healthy cornerbacks.

Head coach Dan Campbell said that the team is going to be without Terrion Arnold due to the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Browns. Campbell said he didn’t know if Arnold’s season is over, but he is expecting him to be out for an extended period of time.

“He’s gonna be out for a while,” Campbell said at his press conference. “He’s gonna be out for a long time.”

The Lions placed D.J. Reed on injured reserve last week and Khalil Dorsey is expected to miss time with a wrist injury, so they’ll be without their starting corners for at least the next three games. They also placed Ennis Rakestraw on injured reserve during training camp.

Amik Robertson started along with Arnold on Sunday. Rock Ya-Sin, Tre Flowers, and Avonte Maddox also saw time in the win over Cleveland and they’re in line for more of it with Arnold out of the picture.