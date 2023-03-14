 Skip navigation
Report: Titans to sign Azeez Al-Shaair

  
Published March 14, 2023 12:15 PM
nbc_pft_titansshophenry_230307
March 7, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s wise for the Titans to try to move on from Derrick Henry before the natural wear and tear on the RB becomes a hindrance and offer potential landing spots.

Free agent linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is following new Titans General Manager Ran Carthon from San Francisco to Tennessee.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Al-Shaair is expected to sign with the Titans.

He will replace David Long, who left for the Dolphins on Monday.

Al-Shaair bid his farewell to the 49ers and their fans in an Instagram post Monday.

The Texans also were expected to have strong interest in Al-Shaair with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their head coach.

Al-Shaair signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and played 56 games with 31 starts during his time in San Francisco. He saw action on 1,523 defensive snaps and 528 on special teams.

Twenty-two of Al-Shaair’s starts came the past two seasons.

He has 199 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed in 2022.

Al-Shaair ranks 87th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .