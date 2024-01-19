Report: Tom Coughlin consulting with Antonio Pierce on filling out Raiders staff

Antonio Pierce is set to be named the permanent head coach of the Raiders after serving as the team’s interim head coach following the in-season firing of Josh McDaniels and one of his former coaches is reportedly going to be helping him put together his staff.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Tom Coughlin consulted with Pierce during the regular season and will continue to do so as Pierce looks for assistant coaches to join him in Las Vegas.

Coughlin coached Pierce with the Giants from 2005 to 2009. Pierce was one of the defensive leaders for the team that Coughlin coached to a Super Bowl XLII win over the Patriots. Coughlin coached the Giants until 2015 and was most recently the head of football operations for the Jaguars.

While the Raiders have settled on Pierce as the head coach, the team has not yet hired a General Manager and that choice will likely have some impact on the next steps that the Raiders take this offseason. Selecting the right offensive coordinator and quarterback will be key parts of that process.