Raiders finalizing deal to hire Antonio Pierce as head coach

At least for now, Maxx Crosby has no reason to request a trade.

The Raiders are finalizing a deal to make Antonio Pierce the team’s full-time head coach, according to multiple reports on Friday afternoon.

Pierce took over as the interim coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels when the team started 3-5. The Raiders went 5-4 under Pierce the rest of the way, including a signature 20-14 victory over the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Pierce, 45, was hired as Las Vegas’ linebackers coach under McDaniels in 2022, He had previously been at Arizona State since 2018, rising to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator in 2021.

The Raiders players were clearly in favor of Pierce staying on as the full-time coach. Crosby had said on his podcast that he would “have to consider everything” if Pierce weren’t team owner Mark Davis’ choice.

Pierce also received interest from other teams in search of a coach, interviewing with the Titans and fielding an interview request from the Falcons.

As a player, Pierce entered the league in 2001. He played 124 career games with 94 starts, notably winning Super Bowl XLII over the Patriots to cap the 2007 season.

The Raiders still have to finalize their choice for General Manager, but interim G.M. Champ Kelly was reportedly involved in the team’s head coach interviews — a sign he may also be retained.