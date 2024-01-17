Report: Interim G.M. Champ Kelly has been present for Raiders head coach interviews

It seems more and more likely that the Raiders will end up hiring interim General Manager Champ Kelly and interim head coach Antonio Pierce for the full-time roles.

The latest signal toward that outcome was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, as he notes that Kelly has been present for Las Vegas’ head coaching interviews this week.

That Kelly is directly involved in the process of choosing the team’s next head coach is a positive sign for his own candidacy.

Kelly was a candidate to be the Raiders’ G.M. in 2022 when the team hired Dave Ziegler for the role to work with Josh McDaniels. Kelly was previously the assistant director of player personnel for the Bears.

The Raiders have conducted in-person interviews with two minority candidates, which means the team can hire a full-time head coach at any time. It seems Las Vegas is leaning toward keeping Kelly and Pierce in their roles, but the team has yet to make that official.