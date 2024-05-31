Giants sign second-rounder Tyler Nubin

The Giants wrapped up the week by wrapping up their draft class signings.

Safety Tyler Nubin became the last of their six picks to agree to a deal on Friday. The second-round pick signed a four-year contract with the NFC East team.

Nubin played 55 games and made 43 starts during his time at Minnesota. He set a school record with 13 interceptions as a Golden Gopher and also recorded 207 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, 24 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

With Xavier McKinney gone, Nubin has a pretty clear path to a starting job in the Giants secondary as long and that should remain the case unless his mistakes pile up quickly during the preseason.