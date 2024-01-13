Maxx Crosby: If we don’t hire Antonio Pierce, I have to consider everything

A report on Sunday indicated Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby will consider requesting a trade if the team does not hire interim head coach Antonio Pierce on a permanent basis and Crosby confirmed as much on the latest episode of his podcast.

During the episode, Crosby was asked about how he will react if the Raiders decide to hire a different head coach in the coming weeks. Crosby said that “if we go in a different direction, there’s nothing that’s off the table” in the future.

“I’m gonna have to consider everything,” Crosby said. “Honestly, nothing’s off the table. Clearly I’ve made it loud and clear I want to be a Raider for life. I want to be here, I want to win here, I want to retire here. If we go and start from scratch again, I’ve gotta consider everything. Everything.”

Pierce interviewed for the Titans head coaching job on Saturday and has yet to have a formal interview with the Raiders for the permanent job.