Colts list QB Riley Leonard as full participant in Wednesday’s practice

If Philip Rivers does end up playing for the Colts on Sunday, it may not be out of pure necessity.

The Colts listed rookie quarterback Riley Leonard as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Leonard is dealing with a knee sprain suffered during Indianapolis’ loss to Jacksonville on Sunday. But he was at least healthy enough to take his usual reps to start the practice week.

Leonard entered the season as the Colts’ QB3 behind Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, both of whom are now on injured reserve.

A sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Leonard has completed 18-of-31 passes for 145 yards with an interception in his two appearances.

With Rivers on the practice squad, his practice participation level does not have to be reported. So, it’s unclear how many practice reps he took and with what unit.

Elsewhere on the injury report, cornerback Sauce Gardner (calf), receiver Anthony Gould (foot), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (ankle), and offensive tackle Braden Smith (concussion/neck) all did not practice on Wednesday.

Receiver Josh Downs (ankle), receiver Alec Pierce (rib), linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee), and cornerback Jaylon Jones (back) all were full participants.