Report: Will Levis is believed to have suffered sprained ankle, set for MRI on Monday

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis told reporters after Sunday’s game that he thought he’d be alright after he was rolled up on late in the contest.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Levis is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle. He’s set to have an MRI on Monday.

Levis finished the game 17-of-26 passing for 199 yards with an interception. He took four carries for 25 yards with a touchdown. He was also sacked seven times.

If Levis is unavailable, the Titans still have Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis on their 53-man roster at quarterback.

Tennessee has been eliminated from postseason contention, but the team would surely like to continue Levis’ development for the rest of the year. At 5-9, Tennessee will host the Seahawks next Sunday afternoon.