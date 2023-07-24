Reports: Zack Martin not on Cowboys team flight to Oxnard for training camp

A report last week indicated Cowboys guard Zack Martin is considering holding out of training camp because of dissatisfaction with his contract and a final answer to that question will come on Tuesday.

Monday brought more reason to think Martin may not be reporting to camp in Oxnard with the rest of the team, however. Multiple reports say that Martin is not on the team’s flight to California.

Those reports note that some players choose to make their own way to Oxnard for the team’s camp, so it’s not a sure thing that Martin will fail to join the team on Tuesday.

Martin has two years left on his current contract. He is set to make $13.5 million this year and has a non-guaranteed salary of $13 million for the 2024 season.