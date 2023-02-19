 Skip navigation
Rex Ryan interviewed with Broncos in Denver Saturday

  
Published February 19, 2023 06:27 AM
According to reports, Rex Ryan interviewed for Denver's defensive coordinator opening and “emerged as a top candidate.” Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess whether or not he'd be a good fit in Denver with Sean Payton.

Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan remains in the mix for the defensive coordinator job in Denver.

Jay Glazer of Fox reported last week that Ryan interviewed with the Broncos for that role on Sean Payton’s staff and word this week was that he’s a top contender for the job. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Ryan had another interview with the team in Denver on Saturday.

Ryan has worked for ESPN since being fired as the Bills head coach at the end of the 2016 season and Schefter notes that he’s told the network that he’ll only leave for the “perfect situation.”

Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph also interviewed with the team about the defensive coordinator vacancy this week and it seems likely that there will be news soon about who will be running the defense for Payton in his first year with the Broncos.