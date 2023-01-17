Rob Gronkowski faces potential addition to Voyager crypto lawsuit

Tom Brady may not be the only NFL player facing civil liability for involvement with cryptocurrency firms.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, retired (for now) tight end Rob Gronkowski could be joined to a pending lawsuit regarding Voyager Digital.

Gronk, per the report, has been subpoenaed to testify in the pending litigation.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against the Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban for promoting Voyager have issued paperwork to Gronkowski compelling him to testify.

Gronkowski became a brand ambassador for Voyager in 2021.

The plaintiffs in the pending lawsuit have until February 24 to amend their complaint. A statement to Kaplan from the lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit strongly suggests that Gronkowski will be added to the case.