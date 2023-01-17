 Skip navigation
Rob Gronkowski faces potential addition to Voyager crypto lawsuit

  
Published January 17, 2023 11:15 AM
nbc_pft_bradyfuture_230117
January 17, 2023 08:14 AM
With Tom Brady set to be a free agent in March, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams could be viable options for the QB, if he continues to play.

Tom Brady may not be the only NFL player facing civil liability for involvement with cryptocurrency firms.

Via Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, retired (for now) tight end Rob Gronkowski could be joined to a pending lawsuit regarding Voyager Digital.

Gronk, per the report, has been subpoenaed to testify in the pending litigation.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against the Dallas Mavericks and owner Mark Cuban for promoting Voyager have issued paperwork to Gronkowski compelling him to testify.

Gronkowski became a brand ambassador for Voyager in 2021.

The plaintiffs in the pending lawsuit have until February 24 to amend their complaint. A statement to Kaplan from the lawyer representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit strongly suggests that Gronkowski will be added to the case.