Rob Leonard will remain on Raiders’ staff, with promotion to run game coordinator

New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll will keep defensive line coach Rob Leonard, and give him a promotion.

Leonard will continue to coach the defensive line and get the title of run-game coordinator added to his responsibilities, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Carroll interviewed Leonard for the defensive coordinator job before deciding to keep Patrick Graham in that role from last year’s staff.

With Leonard now joining Graham as a holdover from last year, Carroll is emphasizing continuity on defense in Las Vegas.