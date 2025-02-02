 Skip navigation
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
Bills aim to 'keep kicking the door'

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
Bills aim to 'keep kicking the door'

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Rob Leonard will remain on Raiders’ staff, with promotion to run game coordinator

  
Published February 2, 2025 02:48 PM

New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll will keep defensive line coach Rob Leonard, and give him a promotion.

Leonard will continue to coach the defensive line and get the title of run-game coordinator added to his responsibilities, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Carroll interviewed Leonard for the defensive coordinator job before deciding to keep Patrick Graham in that role from last year’s staff.

With Leonard now joining Graham as a holdover from last year, Carroll is emphasizing continuity on defense in Las Vegas.