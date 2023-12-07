Robert Saleh: I don’t think Aaron Rodgers’ comments were attack on organization

Before the Jets announced that Zach Wilson will return to the starting quarterback job against the Texans this week, there was a report claiming Wilson was reluctant to play for the team again this season.

Wilson denied that was the case on Wednesday and head coach Robert Saleh did the same thing on Monday, but Tuesday was Aaron Rodgers’ chance to chime in. During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers called it “chickenshit at its core” for someone inside the Jets’ organization to tell something like that to a reporter and that it is behavior that “has no place in a winning organization.”

On Wednesday, Saleh was asked about Rodgers’ comments. Specifically, Saleh was asked his reaction when a player “essentially attacks the organization” and how he feels about leaks that come from inside the Jets.

“I don’t think it’s an attack on the organization, but I always appreciate Aaron’s thoughts and comments. . . . We’ll handle all that stuff internally, but like I said, everyone’s going to have their thoughts, but those are the things we’ll handle internally,” Saleh said, via a press conference transcript from the team.

It’s been a long time since the Jets have been a winning organization and they came into this season hoping Rodgers’ presence would change that. It’s turned out to be something closer to the same old Jets, however, and this week’s quarterback drama is just the latest sign of it.