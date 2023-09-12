Robert Saleh: Looking “through some things” at QB, but we have faith in Zach Wilson

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday night that Zach Wilson is “the guy” at quarterback with Aaron Rodgers set to miss the year with a torn Achilles and he reiterated that message at a press conference on Tuesday.

There have been many questions about what the Jets plan to do at the position now that Rodgers’ injury has been confirmed and Saleh said on Tuesday that the team is examining the options that might be available outside the organization. He followed that up by reinforcing his belief in Wilson as the new starter.

“We are gonna look through some things, but I do want to make it very clear that Zach’s our quarterback,” Saleh said. “We’ve got a lot of faith in Zach, we’re really excited about this opportunity. We’re rolling with Zach and excited for him.”

Wilson struggled as a starter for the Jets last season and the Jets talked a lot this offseason about how he could benefit from playing behind Rodgers, but there was no expectation that he’d be back in the lineup so quickly. Saleh said Wilson is “so much different” from a year ago when asked why he has faith in Wilson’s ability to handle the job and that will be put to the test in Dallas in Week Two.