Robert Saleh says Zach Wilson will be “the guy”

Zach Wilson, the second pick in the 2021 draft, was supposed to sit and learn for a year or two. His time on ice didn’t last very long at all.

With Aaron Rodgers believed to have an Achilles tendon injury that coach Robert Saleh called “not good,” Wilson becomes the starter in New York, again. Saleh told reporters after the 19-16 overtime win over the Bills that Wilson will be “the guy” moving forward.

It’s not a surprise. Next man up, and whatnot. The question is whether the Jets will bring in a veteran backup, or simply bump up Tim Boyle to the active roster.

Wilson doesn’t need a mentor. He’ll have Rodgers, who presumably will be around the team and fully engaged in the effort to will the Jets to success. Rodgers can continue his effort to draw greatness out of Wilson.

But they still need someone who can take over if Wilson is hurt. The problem is that there aren’t many options in free agency. Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, Matt Ryan, and Nick Foles are available.

A trade is also possible for a backup. But most teams who have the backup need the backup and won’t want to trade the backup. (The Saints have a glut, with four on the roster. Rookie Jake Haener, however, is currently suspended for five more games. Jameis Winston could be available, at some point.)

Regardless, it’s Wilson as the new starter — assuming Rodgers is done for the year.

