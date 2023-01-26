Robert Saleh: Nathaniel Hackett has a laundry list of stuff we’re really excited about

The Jets interviewed over 15 candidates to be their next offensive coordinator but they ended up going with former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

In a Thursday press conference, head coach Robert Saleh said he was “really excited” about adding Hackett after looking at coaches from both the college and pro ranks.

“It was important for us to hire an experienced guy, someone who’s put it together several times — not at just one spot, but several spots,” Sales said, via SNY. “But when you look at Nathaniel and this team, we know we’re going to basically have a revamped offensive line. We’ve been talking about getting a veteran quarterback in here if we can. [We have] a really young group of skill guys.

“So, it was really important for us to have guys who have done it before — because of the conviction, because of the philosophy and having the recall and the scars, if you will, of being able to build what we think can be a really special offense .”

Saleh added that there should be some continuity within the scheme because, like former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Hacket has a background in the West Coast offense. Of course, Hackett worked under LaFleur’s brother, Matt, as the Packers’ offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

“He’s got a proven history of being able to develop a run game in every stop that he’s ever been in,” Sales said. “He’s got a proven track record of tremendous relationships with all the quarterbacks he’s ever worked with. And he’s had success with all the quarterbacks that he’s worked with.

“So, there’s a lot of strengths with him. His commitment to complementary football, the experience, he’s an innovative teacher — he’s got a laundry list of stuff we’re all really, really excited about.”

If there’s any issue with what Saleh said, it’s that we all watched Hackett not reach any level of success with Russell Wilson as his quarterback with the Broncos in 2022. That team finished last in points and didn’t even score 30 points in a single game until after Hackett was fired.

Hackett previously called plays for Buffalo (2013-2014) and Jacksonville (2016-2018). His best offense finished No. 6 in yards and No. 5 in points in 2017. But otherwise, none of the offenses Hackett’s called plays for have finished in the top 15 in either category.