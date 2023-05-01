 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell, Brian Roberts talk Comcast-NFL Network dispute

  
Published May 1, 2023 05:43 PM
NFL Network has exited Comcast’s Xfinity cable system on Monday. There’s an urgency to change that.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reports that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Comcast CEO Brian Roberts spoke by phone on Monday afternoon in an effort to get the situation resolved.

On Monday, NFL Network went dark on Xfinity. Ourand suggests that Goodell called Roberts in an effort to work things out.

Comcast and the NFL squabbled in the early years of NFL Network’s existence. Comcast has since bought NBC, one of the league’s broadcast partners.

Now that the draft has ended, there’s little urgency to resolve the situation in the short term. Ourand expects a deal to be reached eventually.

The outage also impacts NFL Red Zone, which won’t be an issue until Week One of the 2023 season, obviously.