Roger Goodell: Nashville is a Super Bowl-ready city building a great stage

The new Nissan Stadium, the future home of the Titans, is set to open in 2027.

On Friday, the club held a ceremony to commemorate the stadium’s topping out, with commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance. Naturally, the question of new Nissan Stadium and Nashville potentially hosting a Super Bowl came up.

“I think so much of the vision that Amy [Adams Strunk] and the Titans have here,” Goodell said, via Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ website. “Listen, it’s an important franchise, a wonderful franchise for the NFL. And I know that the work that they’ve done here from the moment you’ve had the draft [in 2019] and what you did to change the trajectory of the draft — you actually took the draft and made it yours. But you did it in a way that made it incredibly impactful for the future of the NFL — and the Titans.

“And I think all of us at that moment had that wake-up moment that this is a Super Bowl-ready city. The one thing that was missing is the stage,” Goodell added, pointing behind him to the new stadium. “And I think now, you’re building a great stage. We have a process, but I have every expectation that we’re going to see that type of thing in the future.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wrote a letter to Goodell earlier this year as part of Nashville’s bid to host Super Bowl LXIII in February 2029, capping the 2028 season. After Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium this coming February, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set to host Super Bowl LXI to finish the 2026 season, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will host Super Bowl LXII to end the 2027 season.

Las Vegas is also in the running to host Super Bowl LXIII.