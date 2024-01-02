Ron Rivera: I most certainly do appreciate my time here, and we’ll see what happens

It’s widely expected that Sunday’s game with the Cowboys will be Ron Rivera’s last as the head coach of the Commanders.

Rivera has has been with the team since 2020, compiling a 26-39-1 record. But he’s also guided the team through a string of off-the-field controversies stemming from former owner Dan Snyder.

In his Tuesday press conference, Rivera was asked if he feels like he’ll have left the organization in a better hands than when he found it — if new managing partner Josh Harris does indeed make changes.

“Well, I’d like to think we’re in a better place,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “[That’s] probably a fairer way to say it. I most certainly do appreciate my time here, and we’ll see what happens. And again, we’ll focus in on what’s coming first on Sunday, and that’s getting ready for Dallas.”

In 13 seasons as a head coach between the Panthers and Commanders, Rivera has compiled a 102-102-2 record. His teams have been to the postseason five times, though he hasn’t won a playoff game since 2015 — when Carolina went 15-1 before losing to Denver in Super Bowl 50.