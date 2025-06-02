 Skip navigation
Russell Wilson: George Pickens is misunderstood, he wants to be great

  
Published June 2, 2025 06:20 AM

When the 2024 season came to an end, Russell Wilson was asked about Steelers teammate George Pickens and said that he was looking forward to seeing “what we can do together.”

No answer to that question is coming in the immediate future. Wilson left as a free agent and is now trying to be the Giants’ quarterback while Pickens is playing wide receiver for the Cowboys following a May trade that sent him to Dallas.

Wilson called Pickens a “difference maker” in those January comments and his positive view of the wideout hasn’t diminished. During an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Wilson said he thinks there’s no ceiling to Pickens’ ability and downplayed any concerns about his behavior.

“I love George,” Wilson said. “His ability to catch the football is one of a kind. Anything in his vicinity, he’s gonna catch it. Hopefully he don’t catch none of ‘em. On a serious note, he’s misunderstood. He wants to be great, you know? I think, also, too, when it comes to George — his ability, where he can take it from not just being great, to being the world’s best, I think he has that in him. I’m always rooting for guys I played with, just not when I play them.”

Wilson and Pickens will see each other in Dallas in Week Two of the regular season and Wilson will be hoping his former teammate doesn’t put his new team in an early hole in the NFC East.