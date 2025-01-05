Russell Wilson: I believe in George Pickens

The Steelers offense sputtered throughout Saturday night’s 19-17 loss to the Bengals and wide receiver George Pickens had a hand in keeping the unit from finding any momentum.

Pickens caught one pass for no gain and dropped three other throws from Russell Wilson over the course of the evening. Wilson also missed him on a deep ball and Pickens could be seen jawing with fans in Pittsburgh while on the sideline at one point in the game.

Wilson was adamant after the game that the rough night did not shake his belief in the wideout.

“I believe in George,” Wilson said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I believe in who he is, the player he is. He’s been a star for us all season. You know, he’s going to be a difference maker for us in the playoffs obviously, and I’m looking forward to that and what he can do — what we can do together. I’m not blinking on George. If anyone believes in him, I definitely do.”

That feels like blind faith on Saturday night, but there’s likely plenty of that to go around for a Steelers team that has lost four straight games and has little other than belief in itself to use as a confidence builder for the playoffs.