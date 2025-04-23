 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence response: It’s a new regime, we won’t tolerate dumb stuff

  
Published April 23, 2025 07:06 AM

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence took some shots at his former teammate Micah Parsons after he left the Cowboys for the Seahawks as a free agent earlier this year and that led to a back-and-forth between the two players.

Lawrence suggested that he might have stayed in Dallas if Parsons spent less time tweeting and Parsons called it “ridiculous [and] outrageous” to question his commitment to the team. Parsons revisited the spat on Tuesday and said his engagement with Lawrence was about “setting a tone” for a team that he thinks is ready to move into a new era in the wake of Brian Schottenheimer’s ascension to the head coaching spot.

“We ain’t gonna tolerate the dumb stuff that was going on,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “Like I said, it’s a new regime and a new culture. I’m not saying that other guys weren’t culture builders, but some things are just tired, you know what I mean? Obviously, if something ain’t working, it’s good that you’ve got new guys to fix it. I’m just happy that me, CeeDee [Lamb] and Dak [Prescott] — Dak’s kind of been through two generations — but it’s just a new regime. Guys are gonna get closer. We’re gonna relate.”

Parsons said that the current team spends more time “working out together” and is building more camaraderie than there has been in the past. It will be some time before we know if that leads to better on-field results, but the departures of players like Lawrence and Zack Martin means there’s no doubt who the team leaders in Dallas are now.