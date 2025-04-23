Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence response: It’s a new regime, we won’t tolerate dumb stuff

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence took some shots at his former teammate Micah Parsons after he left the Cowboys for the Seahawks as a free agent earlier this year and that led to a back-and-forth between the two players.

Lawrence suggested that he might have stayed in Dallas if Parsons spent less time tweeting and Parsons called it “ridiculous [and] outrageous” to question his commitment to the team. Parsons revisited the spat on Tuesday and said his engagement with Lawrence was about “setting a tone” for a team that he thinks is ready to move into a new era in the wake of Brian Schottenheimer’s ascension to the head coaching spot.

“We ain’t gonna tolerate the dumb stuff that was going on,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “Like I said, it’s a new regime and a new culture. I’m not saying that other guys weren’t culture builders, but some things are just tired, you know what I mean? Obviously, if something ain’t working, it’s good that you’ve got new guys to fix it. I’m just happy that me, CeeDee [Lamb] and Dak [Prescott] — Dak’s kind of been through two generations — but it’s just a new regime. Guys are gonna get closer. We’re gonna relate.”

Parsons said that the current team spends more time “working out together” and is building more camaraderie than there has been in the past. It will be some time before we know if that leads to better on-field results, but the departures of players like Lawrence and Zack Martin means there’s no doubt who the team leaders in Dallas are now.