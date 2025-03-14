 Skip navigation
Former teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence have a fresh beef

  
Published March 13, 2025 09:17 PM

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has left Dallas after 11 seasons with the Cowboys. On his first day in his new NFL home, the new Seahawks defender fired a shot at his former team.

“Dallas is my home,” Lawrence said. “I made my home there. My family lives there. I’m forever gonna be there but I know for sure I‘m never gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah. We here.”

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t like the comment, at all.

“This what rejection and envy look like!” Parsons said. “This some clown shit!

Is it, though? The Cowboys haven’t played for the ability to play in the Super Bowl in 30 years. The gap between them and the best teams in the NFL seems to be getting wider. In whatever time the 32-year-old Lawrence has left, his chances of winning a Super Bowl in Dallas seemed to be on the slim side.