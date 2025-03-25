Micah Parsons on DeMarcus Lawrence’s criticism: Questioning my commitment is ridiculous, outrageous

It’s safe to say Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons isn’t upset about DeMarcus Lawrence’s departure for Seattle. Parsons now is the unquestioned leader of the Cowboys defense, a role Lawrence, as the elder statesman, held since Parsons arrived as a first-round pick in 2021.

Parsons also no longer has to feign a camaraderie with Lawrence.

“I thought it was my time last year, trying to bring that team back in life, even though most people thought we were dead in the water,” Parsons said last week, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I think it’s my time now. I don’t got to bump heads with no other dude. I wish them guys the best. But it’s kind of hard when you butt heads with another person. They think different; they feel different; and they want to be in the room different. Now it’s my time to really take over.”

The truth of Parsons and Lawrence’s relationship was revealed during a public spat after Lawrence said he was never going to win a Super Bowl in Dallas. Parsons went after Lawrence on social media and Lawrence responded, saying among other things, “Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.”

Over the summer, Cowboys defensive back Malik Hooker questioned how much time Parsons spends on his podcast.

Parsons again has found it necessary to defended himself against questions about whether his off-field pursuits are a distraction to the team.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Parsons said. “You watch the tape. There’s no question I’m locked in. I’m giving my actual best effort out there on the field, which I think that’s all that matters. I have an obligation to be the leader of my family, to take care of my family, and that’s to provide for them. I keep the main thing, the main thing. But I like off-field adventures, too.

“Everyone has their selection of how they want to deal with things. Some people drink. Some people smoke. I like to tweet. I like to be active and know about ball. I like to know what everyone else is doing. And that’s just me. I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. What I care about is the effort you give me on the football field, and that’s something you can’t question. I know I’m one of the best players and as long as I’m performing that way, it shouldn’t matter. When you jump offside on the goal line, is that because I’m tweeting? I think it’s ridiculous, outrageous.”

Parsons is scheduled to play 2025 on the fifth-year option of $24.07 million but is expected to sign a long-term contract that will pay him more than $40 million annually. Parsons said that would make him the happiest man alive.