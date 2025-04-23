Anthony Richardson: Want to learn from Daniel Jones, I love to compete

The Colts started their offseason program on Tuesday and the biggest storyline of the coming months is going to be the quarterback competition.

Daniel Jones was signed as a free agent to compete with 2023 first-round pick Anthony Richardson because Richardson’s first two years have featured more inconsistent play and injuries than the team would like to see. That led to a brief benching last year as well, but Richardson said on Tuesday that he doesn’t “take it personal” and considers himself blessed to have “an opportunity to go out there and compete and win the job for the team.”

“Competition brings the best out of you,” Richardson said, via the team’s website. “That’s just how life works, you just gotta compete and get better because somebody to the right, left or in front of you is trying to out-work you and be better than you. Competition, I love it.”

Richardson will be competing with Jones, but he does not want their relationship to be a totally adversarial one.

“The main thing I want to learn from him is how to navigate the pressure of everything, how to navigate when things aren’t going the best how you stay with it and stay focused and just keep grinding, and also how to work,” Richardson said. “He’s a smart guy so I’m looking forward to just learning everything that he has to offer and just getting better as a team.”

The lessons of Jones’s career offer mixed lessons for Richardson as he was also a high pick who washed out with the Giants due to injuries and poor play. That’s why he’s in Indianapolis and Richardson will need to pick up some information that helps him avoid a similarly abrupt end to his time with his first NFL team to make the most of this year’s opportunity.