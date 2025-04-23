C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Still shocked by trade to Texans, but it’s a great move

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson didn’t expect to be on a new team this spring, but that’s where he finds himself.

Gardner-Johnson helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl in his return to Philadelphia and was set to return to the team before being traded to the Texans in March. It was a move that Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman explained as necessary to the big picture of roster building in 2025 and beyond.

Gardner-Johnson acknowledged his surprise about the move when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but said that he thinks it’s a positive that he has to adapt to being removed from his comfort zone.

“To be honest with you, I’m still shocked, but I’m happy,” Gardner-Johnson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “New, fresh start, meet new guys. I think the biggest thing I’ve noticed is this team is very young. I think it was a great move for me. I think it allowed me not to get too comfortable. People have to understand I was comfortable where I was at. It was easy. I think moving here, being the older guy, I actually have to grow up.”

Gardner-Johnson said he thinks the Texans acquired him for his “championship or nothing” approach to the game and that he thinks “you’re going to get what you want and I think we’re going to get it real soon.” Time will tell if that’s the case, but adding a player with Gardner-Johnson’s pedigree won’t hurt Houston’s bid for a title.