Russell Wilson has 221 yards passing as Giants lead 13-3

Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers are doing a number on the Cowboys.

Wilson has completed 16 of 19 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, a 29-yarder to Nabers.

The Giants lead 13-3, dominating the first half.

Nabers is beating Trevon Diggs badly, including on the touchdown, and has five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Wan’Dale Robinson has five catches for 98 yards.

The Giants have reached the red zone on three of four drives but settled for Graham Gano field goals of 38 and 33 on two of those.

They have outgained the Cowboys 246 93.